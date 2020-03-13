Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 13 cases confirmed, 159 under investigation
Coronavirus in Ohio: Miami, Kent State moving to online instruction for remainder of semester

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

OXFORD, Ohio (WCMH) — Miami University announced Friday it was moving to online instruction for the remainder of the spring semester due to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Initially, the university moved to online instruction for four weeks on Tuesday.

“Based on the daily reports from the Governor and Ohio’s Director of Health, who stated yesterday that the coronavirus peak is estimated for late April or early May, we do not believe a return to our campuses for face-to-face instruction by April 13 is possible,” a university statement read.

Students are required to move out of the dorms by March 27. Students will receive an appropriate refund for room and meal plans.

According to WJW, Kent State is also canceling in-person instruction for the remainder of the semester. Students are required to vacate the dorms by March 30, and will also receive appropriate refunds for room and meal plans.

Ohio State University made the same announcement Thursday.

Get updated numbers and live press conferences every day at 2 p.m. here on our coronavirus in Ohio page. Download the free NBC4 app to get the first alerts as new cases are confirmed.

