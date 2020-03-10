Several Ohio universities move to online instruction to curb coronavirus spread

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Several Ohio universities have made the switch from face-to-face instruction to online instruction due to attempts to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Ohio University, Miami University, Muskingum University, Kent State University, and Otterbein University all announced there were switching to online instruction, joining Ohio State University, which made an announcement Monday night.

All schools will begin online instruction immediately with the exception of Muskingum and Otterbein, which will begin online instruction March 16.

Muskingum students will continue in-person instruction until Thursday.

In addition, all Muskingum students must vacate campus residence halls by noon Friday, March 13.

None of the universities are reporting confirmed cases of the virus on campus.

As of Tuesday, in-person classes are scheduled to resume on the following dates:

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made the recommendation that schools switch to online learning during a press conference Tuesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are three confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in the state, with 15 people currently under investigation for contracting the disease.