Miami U. mandates COVID-19 vaccines for all faculty, staff, and students

OXFORD, Ohio (WCMH)–Miami University joins the growing list of colleges and universities to mandate COVID-19 vaccination. This is in addition to the school’s mask mandate.

The school’s information release begins by stating:

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA)’s approval last week of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine marks a crucial milestone in our journey to end this pandemic. As cases in Ohio and across the nation rise, the overwhelming majority of those testing positive and those hospitalized suffering severe illness are unvaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local, state and federal public health officials agree: the vaccine is our most important tool for protecting our communities.

The vaccination process must have started by Oct. 25, 2021, and completed by Nov. 22, 2021.

There are exemptions and will be granted with medical documentation or sincerely held religious beliefs, including philosophical and ethical beliefs.

As of Tuesday, the school reports a total of 41 confirmed COVID-19 cases: 38 students and 3 employees. The population with faculty, staff, and students is more than 18,000.

A form for questions and a list of frequently asked questions can be found at this link.