Mentor-based company will sterilize N-95 masks across Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — During Friday’s press conference, Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted said he got a call from STERIS, a company based in Mentor, Ohio, which is a provider of infection prevention. Husted said STERIS told him they received FDA approval for small-scale N-95 mask decontamination.

“We know the large-scale thing that Battelle is doing for us in Ohio,” Husted said. “STERIS received small-scale approval to do this.”

Husted said STERIS will decontaminate masks through their vaporizing hydrogen peroxide sterilizer. Battelle can do up to 80,000 masks a day per machine while STERIS can do 10 masks in 28 minutes. STERIS has 100 machines across Ohio.

“It’s just another example of the Ohio innovators out there that are stepping up and solving problems,” Husted said. “The technology was developed right there in Mentor, Ohio in the STERIS facility and we thank our innovators and entrepreneurs and healthcare professionals.”