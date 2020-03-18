Coronavirus in Columbus: Mayor Ginther declares State of Emergency, confirms 2 new cases in city

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Mayor Andrew Ginther Wednesday announced he signed an order declaring a State of Emergency in Columbus.

The declaration gives Mayor Ginther the authority to require that non-essential employees remain home.

The emergency declaration gives the mayor the ability to bypass bidding requirements for contracts. Ginther says the declaration also allows him to take steps to maintain payroll, insurance and payment to vendors.

Ginther says he believes this is the second time a state of emergency has ever been declared in the city.

City Attorney Zach Klein said the authorities granted under the emergency are very broad, so long as his actions are related to the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis.

Ginther also revealed two additional cases have been identified in Columbus, a 41-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man. Both are hospitalized. That makes a total of four confirmed cases in Columbus.

The mayor said in a statement: