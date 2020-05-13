Massage therapist relieved to have reopening direction from the state

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Pam Erwin has been working with massage therapist Michelle Turner for five years now, and she can’t wait to walk back through the doors at “A Body True.”

“I’m excited!” Erwin said. “You know, you want to be safe, but I trust Michelle so I’m ready to dive in the pool.”

Turner has owned her massage therapy business since May 2013. As a licensed massage therapist, she is used to helping her clients ease tension; but over the last few weeks, she’s been the one feeling that stress with so much up in the air.

“That kind of waiting for direction and knowing how to operate your office, and coming up with the plans on how to make sure people feel safe when they come back to see you,” she explained. “We were asked to go home and then not knowing exactly where we fell as massage therapists. So, for a minute, we were personal care, then they took us back over to the medical board, so it’s been a little back and forth trying to figure out where massage therapy fits.”

That’s been Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted’s challenge as well with regards to massage businesses, as well as tattoo and piercing businesses. Now, those owners, employees, and clients finally have some direction.

“Massage and tattoo, piercing issues have been resolved by the respective regulatory agencies and they will be allowed to reopen on May the 15,” said Husted at Tuesday’s coronavirus statehouse briefing. “They were regulated differently, and respectively, by the medical board and the Ohio Department of Health. Those issues have been resolved.”

And Turner said she can breathe again knowing she can get back to work, but also seeing what specific guidelines will be expected.

“It was nice to finally see it on paper,” she said. “I already had a plan in place and just see where my plan was competing with their plans. So kind of finding where my holes were, things they brought up that I didn’t consider that now I’m like, ‘Oh yes, there’s another thing we have to think about.’”

One big question had to do with face masks. Turner said she will absolutely be wearing one at all times, but she worried about how her clients would feel laying face down on the table with a mask smashed tightly against their faces.

“The one thing that was stipulated today is that when [they] lie face down on the table that we can fashion a pillow case or something that’s a little looser, because people might feel more restricted obviously if they’re in a face down position,” she explained. “Or we might modify our practice and put them into side lying. Masks can make you feel anxious too, right? We’re going to try to make it as comfortable as possible but keeping certain steps into place.”

There are other protocols that Turner said she will be doing that she’s never had to put in place before.

“They’re thinking we have to do coverings on shoes or asking people to not wear shoes,” Turner said. “Changing our outfit or top in between clients is something that was brought up early on but never solidified until today.”

And with regards to the lotion she uses, Turner said she already uses separate containers for each client. She puts lotion in a mini cup and works out of that.

“I’m anticipating that will be a good fit because then I can clean that when I’m finished and reuse it or I’ll switch to a paper product or something that I can discard when I’m done,” she said. “[I know] that I can reach out to my clients now with some confidence on bringing them back in a safe way and hopefully they will feel comfortable, too.”

Erwin said her appointments with Turner go beyond helping her muscles relax – the therapy is for her mental health as well.

“It brings you a sense of peace, you know,” she said. “You can walk out feeling relaxed in, you know, body and soul.”

Turner added that’s what she wants to bring to her clients more than anything: a few moments of calm during a time of heightened anxiety.

“I’m really thankful they are letting us go back and helping people manage the stress and anxiety they’ve probably been feeling these last couple of months,” she said. “It’ll be a slow start. I’m not gonna jump back into, maybe, the full volume of folks I’ve seen prior, just to make sure they’re comfortable and I’m comfortable, too.”