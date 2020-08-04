Marysville schools to start year with hybrid learning model

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Marysville Exempted Village School District announced Monday it would begin the school year following a hybrid model with students attending classroom sessions two days a week.

According to the model put out by the school, students will be broken into two separate groups, with one group in the classroom Mondays and Tuesdays, and the second group in the classroom on Thursdays and Fridays. Both groups will have online learning on Wednesdays and on the days they are not scheduled to be in the classrooms.

Special education students, as defined by the Ohio Department of Education and the school system, will have in-person classes all five days of the week, according to the model.

“Operating within unknown circumstances requires flexibility and adaptability which is evidenced

within our comprehensive plan,” wrote Marysville superintendent Diane Allen in a letter to families.

Allen added that there are two factors that could influence how school starts: COVID-19 data from the Union County Department of Health and leave requests from staff members.

Allen wrote that if pandemic conditions change in Union County, it is likely a more restrictive model of instruction could be ordered.

As far as staffing levels, Allen wrote the district is seeing an increase in leave requests from staff members, saying the district is “facing a critical capacity issue.”

“Simply stated, if we reach a point where we will not be able to fill all teaching positions for classroom instruction, it could force us to shift to Instructional Model 3 (diversified hybrid) or 4 (remote learning),” Allen wrote. “This decision could impact an individual building or the entire district.”

