Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 5,148 cases, 193 deaths reported

Marion Correctional officer dies from COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine began Wednesday’s press conference by offering his condolences to the family of Ohio corrections officer John Dawson, who died from the coronavirus.

Dawson was 55 years old. The Mansfield native was a corrections officer at the Marion Correctional Institution where he worked since 1996. He tested positive for COVID-19 on March 30th and was the second Marion facility officer to test positive. Dawson had underlying health conditions.

“Our hearts go out to his family, his friends and to his coworkers,” DeWine said. “You are all in our prayers and we’re very, very sorry.”

