Marion Correctional employee tests positive for COVID-19

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — An employee with the Marion Correctional Institution has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

According to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, the employee last worked at the facility Tuesday, March 24. The employee reported symptoms of viral infection on Wednesday, March 25 and was tested.

The positive test results were released Sunday, and the patient immediately reported the results to the institution, according to a DRC statement.

The statement did not state which department the employee worked in nor any demographic information as to the patient’s identity.

“We have worked for several weeks implementing changes within our operations to address the challenges presented by COVID-19,” said DRC Director Annette Chambers-Smith in the statement. “Each facility has unique plans in place that address this specific situation.  Our staff member is at home recovering and we will continue to work tirelessly to keep our staff and incarcerated individuals safe and healthy.”

