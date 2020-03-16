March and May SAT test dates canceled

(WCMH) — The College Board announced March and May testing dates for SAT tests have been canceled.

According to the College Board:

In response to the rapidly evolving situation around the coronavirus (COVID-19), College Board is canceling the May 2, 2020 SAT administration. Makeup exams for the March 14 administration (scheduled for March 28) are also canceled.

Students who already registered for May, whose March test centers were closed, or who do not receive March scores because of any irregularities will receive refunds.

In the coming days, College Board will share additional information and details directly with registered students and test centers.

College Board will provide future additional SAT testing opportunities for students as soon as possible in place of canceled administrations. We’ll be as flexible as possible to give students the best chance to show their skills and stay on the path to college.

We have not yet canceled the June 6, 2020 SAT administration and will continue to assess its status, with the health and safety of students and educators as our top priority.

College Board is working with local partners, and we’ll soon share information about weekday school-based SAT, PSAT 10, and PSAT 8/9 administrations scheduled for this spring.