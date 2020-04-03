Making sure Ohio is ready for COVID-19 surge

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — During Friday’s press conference, Governor Mike DeWine gave the floor to Major General John Harris, Adjutant General of the Ohio National Guard, who has been tasked with coordinating efforts to increase hospital capacity.

General Harris has been working with the state and the Ohio Department of Health to double Ohio’s capacity by the time the COVID-19 surge hits.

“We’re dialed in with a laser focus on this build out to make sure that when we hit the peak of infections here in Ohio for the COVID-19 cases that we give the frontline warriors, those healthcare providers the best chance possible to insure that no patient who needs healthcare goes without the appropriate level of healthcare” Harris said.

General Harris added Ohio has two adavantages to dealing with the coronavirus. The first advanatge he said is having a three to four week look at what’s coming based on what other states and countries around the world have experienced.

General Harris said the second advantage is taking a regional approach to dealing with the pandemic. He said this approach allows all Ohio hospitals, nursing homes and all health providers to work together to optimize the resources that they have.

“We know under this structure that the sickest patients have an opportunity to land in a hospital,” General Harris said. “They’re going to be in the acute care facilities, in the rooms that provide the care for those sickest patients. Other states do have not have that advantage.”