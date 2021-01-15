Madison County Public Health plans first in series of vaccination clinics

LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — Madison County Public Health will conduct a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Tuesday for residents 80 and older.

The clinic will take place from noon to 3 p.m. at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center in London. Preregistering is encouraged and may be done at getavaccine.madisonph.org.

The vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis, with no appointments.

Availability of the COVID-19 remains scarce. Madison County Public Health is planning vaccination clinics each Tuesday and Thursday as long as supply and weather allow.

State officials are expanding the vaccination program starting next week to residents 80 and older who do not live in nursing homes, with the goal of offering it all residents 65 and older by Feb. 8.

Additional information is available at covidvaccine.madisonph.org.