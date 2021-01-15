Madison County Public Health plans first in series of vaccination clinics

Coronavirus

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — Madison County Public Health will conduct a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Tuesday for residents 80 and older.

The clinic will take place from noon to 3 p.m. at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center in London. Preregistering is encouraged and may be done at getavaccine.madisonph.org.

The vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis, with no appointments.

Availability of the COVID-19 remains scarce. Madison County Public Health is planning vaccination clinics each Tuesday and Thursday as long as supply and weather allow.

State officials are expanding the vaccination program starting next week to residents 80 and older who do not live in nursing homes, with the goal of offering it all residents 65 and older by Feb. 8.

Additional information is available at covidvaccine.madisonph.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools