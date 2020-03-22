Madison County has first confirmed case of coronavirus

MADISON COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Madison County Public Health (MCPH) reported its first confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus case Saturday.

MCPH said it is not releasing any demographic information about the patient to protect their privacy.

The patient is being isolated at home and is in contact with their family doctor, MCPH said in a statement.

“We know now that COVID-19 is in Madison County. Now more than ever the community should continue to protect themselves,” said Health Commissioner Chris Cook. “People need to stay at home as much as possible to limit their exposures. At this point, you should not be out unless it is necessary.”

The Madison County case was not included in Saturday’s number of cases released by the state.

UPDATE 3/21: The Ohio Department of Health announced 3 deaths and 247 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the state Saturday. DeWine announced an order closing all adult day services for people with developmental disabilities.

—