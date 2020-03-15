Mad River closes for the season due to coronavirus spread

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The owner of Mad River Mountain announced Saturday that all of its resorts will be closing due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Vail Resorts issued a statement late Saturday stating that all resorts and retail stores in the United States would close beginning Sunday, March 15.

“This decision provides a pause for the entire ecosystem of our mountain resort communities,” the statement reads. “It gives everyone the time to assess the situation, respond to ever-changing developments, and evaluate the approach for the rest of the season, if we believe it is advisable or feasible to re-open.”

All guests currently at any of the resorts will be forced to leave.

Vail Resorts said guidelines for refunds will be posted on its website.