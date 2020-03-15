Breaking News
First case of coronavirus COVID-19 confirmed in Columbus resident
Mad River closes for the season due to coronavirus spread

Despite warm weather, Mad River Mountain still open for business

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The owner of Mad River Mountain announced Saturday that all of its resorts will be closing due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Vail Resorts issued a statement late Saturday stating that all resorts and retail stores in the United States would close beginning Sunday, March 15.

“This decision provides a pause for the entire ecosystem of our mountain resort communities,” the statement reads. “It gives everyone the time to assess the situation, respond to ever-changing developments, and evaluate the approach for the rest of the season, if we believe it is advisable or feasible to re-open.”

All guests currently at any of the resorts will be forced to leave.

Vail Resorts said guidelines for refunds will be posted on its website.

