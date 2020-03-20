Lt. Governor Husted: Business best practices

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted offered business best practice tips to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Ohio.

During Governor DeWine’s daily news briefing, Husted provided a list of things businesses in Ohio can do to help workers and the public during the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Husted urged businesses to take the temperatures of their employees before they start work, and have specific people assigned to cleaning the surfaces, including handles and rails, of the business.

“They are removing chairs from areas where they’re too close together, and where people can congregate,” Husted said of businesses who are following safe practices. “They’re staggering breaks and lunch areas, so that people don’t congregate in one location.”

He also said businesses should practice the 6-foot rule, but putting pieces of tape on the floor so customers know how far apart they should stand from one another.

“They’ve asked employees to stay at home after work, and to not travel outside the workplace,” said Husted.

Also recommended by Husted:

Send any employee who is sick, home immediately

Go to an A and B shift to spread out the times employees are working

Have an employee be in charge of making sure people are following safe practices

Have sanitary products available for employees

Ban gatherings without personal spacing

No community gathering space

No sharing equipment without it being disinfected first

And last but not least, Husted urged everyone to make sure they were washing their hands and not touching their face.