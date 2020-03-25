Lt. Gov. Husted clarifies what businesses remain open during Ohio’s stay at home order

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio’s Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said he does not want anyone to be confused why one business is allowed to remain open while their businesses are not during the state’s stay at home order.

He said the state did not want to go and specifically cherry pick individual businesses; rather, it wanted to provide a general guideline.

“It’s written in plain language, and we ask you to just follow the language and to use your good judgment in interpreting what the intent is of the order,” said Husted.

There are 24 different job groups listed under the “essential businesses and operations” section on the “stay at home” order.

Husted said when it comes to the order, he wants people to use common sense and good judgment.

He explained the first step is to check if your job is listed in the order. If not, then you should probably be closed.

He added there is a second step for people who are not sure if they can remain open — being able to explain why your business is needed to support people during this pandemic.

“You don’t need a letter, you don’t need a certification, or a clearance you have to have with you to show that you’re in compliance, but what you do need is to make sure you have a rational about how that order applies to you,” said Husted.

This list is based on the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

It is made up of jobs that will help state and local officials as they work to protect their communities while supporting functions critical to everyone’s public health and safety, as well as economic and national security.

Husted said there is a reason for these orders.

“Remember what the goal is for all of this,” he said. “The goal is for all of us to collectively work to slow the spread.”

All businesses that remain open will still have to follow the guidelines put forth regarding social distancing and hygiene.