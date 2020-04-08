Los Angeles to require masks at grocery stores

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says the city will require that all employees and customers of essential businesses that remain open must wear cloth face coverings at the businesses.

The order takes effect on Friday.

Garcetti said in a news conference Tuesday that businesses, including grocery stores and pharmacies, will have to provide the masks to their employees, or reimburse them for the costs of the protective measures.

It’s an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The city will also require customers entering the businesses to wear face coverings starting on Friday. Businesses will be able to refuse entry to anyone who is not covering their face.

Garcetti says that hundreds of local garment manufacturers have signed up to a city program to make face masks.

Beginning in mid-March, the city put broad restrictions in place that have closed gyms, bars and sit-down dining rooms, and limited business activity to lines of work deemed essential.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.