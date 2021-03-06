Location hurdles hinder Columbus couple’s COVID-19 vaccination

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Despite the increased rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, many elderly Ohioans are still struggling to get an appointment.

One Columbus man, desperately seeking to get the vaccine, said he’s being forced to travel at least an hour away to get one.

For those aged 60 and older who are eligible to get the vaccine, it can be difficult to even schedule an appointment.

And for one Columbus resident, once he actually got through the OhioHealth website, the closest vaccine sites available to him and his wife were in Chillicothe and Mansfield.

A drive that’s not only dozens of miles away, but was the closest one he could book due to the enormous number of appointments already scheduled in central Ohio.

“I asked, I said, ‘Is there any place at least within Columbus, I don’t care if it’s inside or outside, but as long as it’s here,’” said Columbus resident John Gruber. And she said, ‘No.’ She said those are gone in like an hour in the morning.”

OhioHealth said it is aware of the issue but is only able to schedule vaccine appointments at designated clinics right now, and that those in central Ohio are the busiest.