Local sheriffs say they won’t proactively enforce mask order

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Three central Ohio sheriffs are making their positions on enforcing state and local mask orders clear.

The Union County Sheriff Jamie Patton, Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp and Delaware County Sheriff Russell Martin all made social media posts in the last day with variations of the same message. They won’t be proactively enforcing any mask mandates.

“Here’s my position and direction of our staff at the Sheriff’s Office: We are doing our part and wearing our masks, but we do not have the staff to enforce this,” said Sheriff Patton.

All three sheriffs are telling people not to call 911 to report violations, but to call your local health department.

Here’s where I do see our office being involved: Businesses that require masks to enter their building or facility and a patron refuses to put a mask on. My strong advice to those folks that either do not believe in wearing masks or for the principal of being told what to do – turn around and shop somewhere else. The last thing we want is folks losing their cool and end up threating or assaulting employees of the businesses. This will require us to be involved and now the situation has escalated into potential criminal charges. So, save legal costs and a potential criminal record – shop somewhere else! Sheriff Jamie Patton

Mask requirements take effect Friday at 6 p.m. in several counties identified as ‘level 3’ under the state’s Public Health Advisory System.