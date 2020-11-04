Local medical experts predict coronavirus cases will continue to rise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — State’s across the country are seeing a rise in coronavirus cases as a second wave sweeps the nation.

On Tuesday, Ohio saw it’s highest single day increase with more than 4,200 new cases and on Wednesday the state reported a spike in deaths with 55.

As medical experts look for what’s causing the latest wave, they warn about the concern that it could get worse over the coming months.

“The majority of our cases are exposed at a small social event that they have at a family house or a friends house,” Columbus Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts said. “I think many people in our community, and as we can see across the state have really, what many people want to call, COVID fatigue.”

COVID fatigue means less people are following recommended safety guidelines such as social distancing, frequently washing hands and wearing masks.

“Even when you’re around people you know and trust who don’t live in your household, you should be wearing a mask,” Dr. Roberts said.

Medical experts also say hospital census numbers are the highest they’ve seen since the pandemic began.

“As there is more community diagnosis of COVID-19, we are expected to see more hospitalizations from COVID-19,” said Dr. Joseph Gastaldo from OhioHealth.

A silver lining for many has become the fact that fewer people are dying from the virus. But for Dr. Gastaldo, improved mortality rates don’t paint a full picture of the current landscape with the virus.

“The number of people who died from COVID is not a true reflection of the pain and suffering COVID has caused,” Dr. Gastaldo said.

Now, Ohio is reporting a positivity rate of seven percent — the highest rate the state has seen since the pandemic began.

“We’re still on that positive trajectory. We haven’t really reached that peak point and I really don’t see us reaching that peek point until after the winter holidays,” Dr. Gastaldo said.

Franklin County is one of three Central Ohio counties in the red level 3 category.

According to Dr. Roberts, they’re seeing close to 200 cases per capita right now in the area.

While Dr. Roberts says numbers could drastically improve in just a matter of weeks if people committed to health and safety recommendations, people should expect those guidelines to be in place at least another six to nine months.