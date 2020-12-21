Local hospitals getting ready for Moderna vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hospitals in central Ohio are getting ready to receive more shipments of COVID-19 vaccines. This week they will be getting their first doses of the Moderna vaccine.

“We’re all very excited to be getting the vaccine,” said Dr. Mark Herbert, an infectious disease specialist with Mount Carmel Medical Group.

Mount Carmel did not get an of the Pfizer vaccine last week so Moderna doses will be the first they get.

“One week really is not a huge difference in the time frame. This is going to be going on for the next few months,” said Dr. Herbert. “It’s a long process so a few days really isn’t going to make a big difference.

Moderna’s vaccine can be stored in regular grade pharmacy freezers which Dr. Herbert says will likely lead to it being available in more places. Mount Carmel is expecting to get 4200 doses this week. The plan is for a few workers to get their first shot on Tuesday then for more broad vaccination to more employees to start Wednesday.

“I think having the vaccine available is going to be a big boost in the morale for people in the hospital. We’re going to be starting off 2021 on the right foot with hope in the future,” said Dr. Herbert.

Ohio Health is also expecting its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine on Monday. This is in addition to the Pfizer vaccines the healthcare system got last week.

“We are still in what I think are going be the darkest weeks of the pandemic. Now having the vaccines there obviously are a sliver of hope,” said Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, an infectious disease expert with Ohio Health.

Moderna’s vaccine is approved for use in those 18-years-old and up. Pfizer’s emergency use authorization is for those 16-years-old and up. Both are two dose vaccines. Moderna’s are four weeks apart while Pfizer’s are three weeks apart. Both are about 95% effective and even more effective in preventing severe COVID-19, according to Dr. Gastaldo.

“It’s really a mixed bag of emotions,” said Dr. Gastaldo. “Having the vaccine is happy but we’re going to be happier in healthcare when we start seeing the effects of widespread vaccinations and again we won’t see that more months, months, months down the road.”



The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is also expecting its first Moderna doses this week but an exact day has not been announced yet.