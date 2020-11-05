Local health expert evaluates effectiveness of coronavirus clinical trials

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As COVID-19 cases surge nationwide, medical experts are still reminding people about mitigation strategies. But they’re also focusing their attention on effective clinical trials to help solve the crisis.

“You have to have clinical trials done in a robust, scientific methodology that really proves that medications, vaccines, and really any form of therapeutic has an impact,” said Dr. Joseph Gastaldo with OhioHealth.



State health officials have confirmed more than 13,000 new infections in Ohio in just the past three days.

“Within OhioHealth, we have the OhioHealth Research Institute that is supporting multiple clinical trials,” Dr. Gastaldo said. “When a study is happening, there is always a data safety monitoring board that’s looking at all the data as it’s collected.”

That data reflects the trial’s effectiveness on a diverse group of subjects.

“When you do clinical trials, half the people get the medicine and half the people get the placebo,” Dr. Gastaldo said.

A universal cure is complicated by the fact that some drugs have proven more effective at different stages of infection. Although a number of nationwide trials like Remdesivir and Dexamethasone have shown success, experts say it’s a cocktail of strategies that will end up being the most effective.

“It’s not mitigation strategies alone, it’s not vaccines alone, it’s not therapeutics alone,” Dr. Gastaldo said. “It’s all of them together that’s going to get us on the pathway to beating COVID-19.”