Local doctors urge continued caution as vaccines roll out

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With eligible vaccine groups expanding, more and more people are wondering if it’s safe for them to go back to a pre-COVID way of life after they receive their second dose.

Experts say while recipients are much more protected 10-14 days after the second shot, it’s not time to let up on mitigation strategies just yet. For grandparents and other seniors now fully vaccinated, they want to know if it’s safe to hug their grandkids again.

“Yeah, I think so. I think so,” admits Dr. Nicholas Kman from Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center. “We should start to celebrate that we’re getting the vaccine out.”

With only 3% of Ohioans having been fully vaccinated, experts like Dr. Kman say the progress represents a slow return to normal.

“For those 3%, if you’re in a group, let’s say, of healthcare workers that have all been vaccinated, that should be pretty safe,” adds Dr. Kman.

But how safe should Ohioans feel after receiving their second dose?

“The elders that have gotten both doses of the vaccine and are 10 days to two weeks out are going to be pretty safe,” Dr. Kman says.

But he and other experts say it’s not time to let our guards down yet.

“There [are] layers of protection with them but we’re not there yet, to say you can go back to a pre-COVID way of life. We’re not there yet, we’re still learning more about the variants,” says Dr. Joseph Gastaldo from OhioHealth.

So far both Pfizer and Moderna have proven effective at preventing both death, and hospitalizations; but getting the vaccine doesn’t mean you can’t still get infected.

“No vaccine is 100% effective. And with both Pfizer and Moderna there were people who received the vaccine that had symptomatic COVID-19,” warns Dr. Gastaldo.

There are also still unknowns related to post-vaccination transmission.

“Can we still pass the virus on to other people if we get exposed to it? That’s the big question right now,” asks Dr. Kristin Englund from the Cleveland Clinic.

Studies from AstraZeneca show people that receive their vaccine cannot pass on the virus to others — something both Moderna and Pfizer are still studying.

With AstraZeneca’s vaccine soon on the way, along with Johnson & Johnson and Novavax, experts predict by April that vaccine supply will outweigh demand.