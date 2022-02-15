COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The American Academy of Pediatrics recommendation for universal masking for all students and school staff at school regardless of vaccination status in schools remains in place. However, as COVID-19 cases decline in Ohio, several central Ohio districts are dropping their mandate for mask-wearing.
Below are the policies of central Ohio’s largest school districts:
- Columbus City Schools – Masks required for all
- Southwestern City School District – PK-6 masks required, 7-12 strongly recommended
- Olentangy School District – Masks optional
- Hilliard City School District – Masks optional
- Dublin City Schools – PK-8 masks required, 9-12 mask wearing requested
- Reynoldsburg City Schools – Masks required for all
- Westerville City Schools – Masks optional starting February 22
- Pickerington City Schools – Masks optional
- Worthington City Schools – Masks required for all
- Gahanna Jefferson Public Schools – Masks required for all
- Bexley City Schools – Masks required for all
- Upper Arlington Schools – Masks optional starting February 28
- New Albany-Plain Local Schools – Masks optional
- Columbus Catholic Schools – Masks strongly recommended, mandates differ by school loaction
- Marysville Exempted Village School District– Masks optional
- Big Walnut Local School District – Masks optional
- Delaware City Schools – Masks required for all
- Buckeye Valley Local School – Masks optional
- Canal Winchester Local Schools – Masks optional
- Groveport Madison Schools – Masks required for all
- Hamilton Local School – Masks optional
