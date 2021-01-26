LIST: School districts set to get COVID-19 vaccine next week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine updated vaccination plans for school-district personnel, with the goal of districts being able to reopen their schools to full in-person learning by March 1.

During his coronavirus briefing Tuesday, DeWine said the first round of vaccinations was scheduled to begin Monday, but DeWine said the first doses will actually be administered Thursday in the Cincinnati area.

DeWine said vaccinations will be staggered during February, and that those districts starting next week have been notified.

He said all districts should know their start date by the end of the week.

Click the link below for the full list of schools statewide set to receive the vaccine for district employees next week.

Schools set for COVID-19 vaccines starting Feb. 1Download

