List of central Ohio stores with special hours for seniors, vulnerable shoppers

In a push to promote social distancing, there are new limits on the number of shoppers that can be in a store at the same time. It is now more important than ever to know a store’s shopping policy before you go.
To help seniors, vulnerable shoppers, and even some workers on the front lines in the battle against coronavirus, many stores in central Ohio are offering special hours. Check below for a quick reference and click the links for more detailed information or possible changes on each store’s website.
- Aldi
- Tuesday and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. reserved for vulnerable shoppers.
- CLICK HERE to find a store.
- Dollar General
- The first hour of each shopping day reserved for senior shoppers.
- Most central Ohio stores open at 8 a.m. CLICK HERE to check a location.
- Fresh Thyme
- Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., for seniors and high risk.
- Tuesdays and Thursdays 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., for healthcare workers, first responders, and law enforcement
- CLICK HERE for details.
- Giant Eagle/Market District
- Monday – Wednesday, 6 a.m. — 7 a.m. for 60 and over shoppers.
- CLICK HERE for details.
- Kroger
- Monday — Thursday, 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. exclusive shopping for seniors 60 and older.
- CLICK HERE for details.
- Lucky’s Market Columbus
- Daily, 7 a.m. – 8 a.m. early shopping hours for seniors and other vulnerable community members.
- CLICK HERE for details.
- Target
- Tuesday and Wednesday, the first hour of shopping to support vulnerable guests, including the elderly and those with underlying health concerns.
- Most central Ohio stores open at 8 a.m. Please visit Target.com to find your local store opening time.
- Trader Joe’s
- The first hour of operation every day, either 8 a.m. — 9 a.m. or 9 a.m. — 10 a.m. to serve our senior customers over the age of 60 and customers with disabilities who may need additional assistance while shopping.
- CLICK HERE to check a location.
- Walmart
- Tuesdays, one hour before opening, customers 60 and older can shop the store and Pharmacy.
- CLICK HERE to check a location.
- Whole Foods
- One hour before opening to the general public, servicing customers who are 60 and older.
- CLICK HERE to find a store.