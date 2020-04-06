List of central Ohio stores with special hours for seniors, vulnerable shoppers

In a push to promote social distancing, there are new limits on the number of shoppers that can be in a store at the same time. It is now more important than ever to know a store’s shopping policy before you go.

To help seniors, vulnerable shoppers, and even some workers on the front lines in the battle against coronavirus, many stores in central Ohio are offering special hours. Check below for a quick reference and click the links for more detailed information or possible changes on each store’s website.