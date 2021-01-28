Licking County hits pause on accepting COVID-19 vaccine appointments

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — The Licking County Health Department has temporarily paused accepting appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations.

A news release Thursday said the department has filled its vaccine clinic appointments for Ohioans 70 and older for next week based on limited supply.

“There is a high demand from our area to receive the vaccine; we ask that residents please be patient as we work with a limited supply of vaccine as the vaccination process starts,” the release stated.

Local health departments have been offering clinics in recent weeks as the state is in the process of expanding its vaccination program to all Ohioans 65 and older. The program opened for those 80 and older on Jan. 18, and those 75 and older on Monday. Next Monday, it opens to those 70 and older, and on Feb. 8, to those 65 and older.

The Licking County Health Department has a COVID-19 vaccine hotline that is operational from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at 740-670-0949. The department’s website is lickingcohealth.org.