Licking County confirms first positive test for COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Licking County Health Department (LCHD) is reporting its first positive test result for the novel coronavirus. The individual is a 27-year-old female. LCHD is investigating if this case is considered community spread.

“We will not be releasing any additional demographic information relating to this case,” LCHD Health Commissioner Joe Ebel said. “We want to protect the privacy of the individual during this time of illness. LCHD is contacting anyone who was in close contact with the individual and needs to take action.”



LCHD added the infectious disease staff are following the department’s infectious disease investigation guidelines. They are also regularly communicating with the Ohio Department of Health, which has not yet added the positive case in Licking County to the state’s overall coronavirus numbers.