Lawmaker demands charges against DeWine over virus orders

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Mike DeWine wearing a mask. (Credit: Via WCMH)

Hotline covid category

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A conservative lawmaker has taken his frustration over Ohio’s coronavirus public health orders to a new level by demanding that criminal charges be filed against fellow Republican Gov. Mike DeWine.

John Becker is a Republican from Cincinnati. He made his demand Monday in Clermont Municipal Court under a provision of state law allowing private citizen affidavits.

Becker says DeWine has exceeded the authority of state law and the state and U.S. constitutions in issuing orders restricting Ohioans’ activities to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

A county prosecutor swiftly rejected the request for charges, saying state policy decisions should not be criminalized.

DeWine spokesman Dan Tierney calls the demand absurd.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools