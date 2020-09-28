Lawmaker demands charges against DeWine over virus orders

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A conservative lawmaker has taken his frustration over Ohio’s coronavirus public health orders to a new level by demanding that criminal charges be filed against fellow Republican Gov. Mike DeWine.

John Becker is a Republican from Cincinnati. He made his demand Monday in Clermont Municipal Court under a provision of state law allowing private citizen affidavits.

Becker says DeWine has exceeded the authority of state law and the state and U.S. constitutions in issuing orders restricting Ohioans’ activities to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

A county prosecutor swiftly rejected the request for charges, saying state policy decisions should not be criminalized.

DeWine spokesman Dan Tierney calls the demand absurd.