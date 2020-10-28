Latest Ohio travel advisory list includes 9 states

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nine states are on Ohio’s travel advisory list for having a coronavirus positivity rate of 15 percent or higher.
Those seven states include:
- South Dakota – 43.4%
- Idaho – 34.8%
- Wisconsin- 28.0%
- Iowa 26.4%
- Alabama 25.2%
- Nebraska 21.8%
- Kansas 20.8%
- Nevada 18.9%
- Utah 18.2%
Two other states, Mississippi and Wyoming, have unknown rates. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the rates for those states is likely high and travel should be reconsidered.
Ohio has a positivity rate of six percent.