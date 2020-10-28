Latest Ohio travel advisory list includes 9 states

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nine states are on Ohio’s travel advisory list for having a coronavirus positivity rate of 15 percent or higher.

Those seven states include:

  • South Dakota – 43.4%
  • Idaho – 34.8%
  • Wisconsin- 28.0%
  • Iowa 26.4%
  • Alabama 25.2%
  • Nebraska 21.8%
  • Kansas 20.8%
  • Nevada 18.9%
  • Utah 18.2%

Two other states, Mississippi and Wyoming, have unknown rates. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the rates for those states is likely high and travel should be reconsidered.

Ohio has a positivity rate of six percent.

