Latest Ohio travel advisory list includes 9 states

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nine states are on Ohio’s travel advisory list for having a coronavirus positivity rate of 15 percent or higher.

Those seven states include:

South Dakota – 43.4%

Idaho – 34.8%

Wisconsin- 28.0%

Iowa 26.4%

Alabama 25.2%

Nebraska 21.8%

Kansas 20.8%

Nevada 18.9%

Utah 18.2%

Two other states, Mississippi and Wyoming, have unknown rates. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the rates for those states is likely high and travel should be reconsidered.

Ohio has a positivity rate of six percent.