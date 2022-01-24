COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s secretary of state has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office confirmed the diagnosis Monday night.

The spokesperson said LaRose started experiencing minor symptoms Sunday night.

He is currently in isolation and has postponed all public events for the week. Conforming to CDC guidelines, everyone who has been in close contact with LaRose has been notified of his diagnosis.

LaRose is fully vaccinated and boosted.