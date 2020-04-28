LaRose: What to expect from Ohio’s primary election

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Secretary of State Frank LaRose said some counties could see an influx of up to 17,000 mail-in ballots for Ohio’s primary election.

During an update at Gov. Mike DeWine’s daily coronavirus briefing, LaRose said one county – Cuyahoga County – could receive 17,000 ballots from the United Postal Service. Hamilton County, according to LaRose, will be getting 10,000.

“We’re hearing numbers like that all over the state,” LaRose said, adding his office is also hearing about lines of vehicles at local Board of Elections to drop off their ballots.

The state has seen more than 1.9 million requests for absentee ballots, LaRose said.

“When Ohioans hear those results, they’ll know that it was the voice, the true reflection of the will of the people of Ohio,” LaRose said. “That’s why we run elections and that’s something we believe in.”

While the mail-in deadline has passed, voters can still drop off their completed ballots at their county board of elections office until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

By law, anyone in line to vote, whether a provisional ballot or to drop off their completed mail-in ballot, must be allowed to do so.

LaRose also thanked the volunteers and workers who have made the state’s mail-in election a success.

“Ohioans of all different types have risen to the occasion,” he said. “We had grocery stores that were putting out absentee ballot requests. We had food banks around Ohio that were distributing absentee ballot requests. We even had a guy in Wayne County who figured out that if he tied a bag to the bottom of his remote control drone, he could fly it to his neighbor’s house and deliver some absentee ballot requests to them.”