LaRose offers to pay mail-in ballot postage with Sec. of State funds

Applications for voter ballots are seen at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Cleveland. As more states embrace mail-in balloting, an often overlooked detail has emerged as a partisan dividing line: postage. Questions over whether postage will be required for absentee ballot applications and ballots themselves, who pays for it and what happen to envelopes without stamps are the subject of lawsuits and Statehouse political brawls. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Postage for mail-in ballots would be covered if Ohio’s Secretary of State has his way.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose is proposing using funds from his office to pay for postage on all absentee ballots.

According to the proposal, the money would come from the Secretary of State’s Business Services Division fund.

The proposal must be approved by the Ohio Controlling Board, which oversees certain capital and operating spending by state agencies.

In a statement announcing the proposal, LaRose estimates the cost of the postage won’t exceed $2 million.

The request being made to the Ohio Controlling Board asks for up to $3 million in funds from the Secretary of State’s Fund 5990, the fund where revenue from the Business Services Division within the Secretary’s office is located. In 2016, 1.2 million Ohioans cast their absentee ballot by mail.

“If the controlling board approves our request, they will effectively be making every mailbox a dropbox for millions of Ohioans, making it easier than ever to cast a ballot in a general election,” said LaRose. “No state GRF or federal funds will be used to pay for it; instead we’re ready to take it out of my office’s own budget to get it done.”