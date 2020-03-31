Lancaster woman explains how she realized she had coronavirus

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Lancaster woman says she was diagnosed with COVID-19, but has since recuperated.

Robyn Petras says, earlier this month, she began feeling fatigued and her temperature exceeded 100 degrees. She also developed a dry cough.

“I started with a dry cough and the cough was unlike any cough I’ve ever experienced,” she explained.

Petras has cystic fibrosis, for which she says she is treated at the outpatient adult clinic at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. The 53-year-old said she contacted her doctors there who suggested she be tested for COVID-19.

Five days later, the test came back positive.

“I immediately called everybody that I had contact with, the two weeks previous,” she said.

Petras tells NBC4 that her symptoms subsided within a matter of days, but she has remained in isolation for the protection of others. Also, now that she is on the mend, she credits Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton for describing the symptoms of COVID-19, during their press briefings. That is what led Petras to first believing she was infected.

“She [Acton] had I believe shared a chart and was talking about the symptoms,” Petras said. “It hit me immediately. I’ve got three symptoms — a little fatigue, this dry cough and I felt warm so I took my temperature and it went from 99 to 100.4, in 30 minutes.”

Petras said she plans to remain in isolation for several more weeks, out of an abundance of caution.

She said her biggest piece of advice to others is to also practice social distancing.

“I’m pleading with everybody, please self-isolate, stay home, and don’t go out in public whether you think you’ve got symptoms or not,” she said. “It is not worth the risk to yourself and others.”