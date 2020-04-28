Kroger sets up COVID-19 test site at Franklin Park Conservatory

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Kroger has set up a drive-thru COVID-19 coronavirus test site at the Franklin Park Conservatory.
The site is set up through Kroger Health, the healthcare arm of the grocery chain.
Located at 1777 E. Broad Street in Columbus, the test site will be open Thursday, April 30, through Saturday, May 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Anyone requesting a test must take an online assessment.
The Franklin Conservatory site is one of three the company has set up in the state. The other two are at Bowling Green State University in Wood County and Kettering Medical Center in Dayton.
Using the HHS-recommended testing model, Kroger Health performs approximately 250-330 tests per day. Kroger Health testing sites use anterior nares or mid-turbinate nasal swab tests that are designed to increase safety. Patients remain in their cars throughout the testing process, which is completed in just a few minutes using self-administered test kits.
Click here for more information.
Coronavirus in Ohio resources:
- NEW Ohio Stay at Home order issued through May 1
- Ohio K-12 schools closed for the remainder of the academic year
- Latest news, live updates on coronavirus in Ohio
- Should I get tested for COVID-19?
- In This Together: Heartwarming news
- Give or get help in Ohio
- Subscribe to daily newsletter
- Download the NBC4 app