Kroger sets up COVID-19 test site at Franklin Park Conservatory

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Hotline covid category

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Kroger has set up a drive-thru COVID-19 coronavirus test site at the Franklin Park Conservatory.

The site is set up through Kroger Health, the healthcare arm of the grocery chain.

Located at 1777 E. Broad Street in Columbus, the test site will be open Thursday, April 30, through Saturday, May 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Anyone requesting a test must take an online assessment.

The Franklin Conservatory site is one of three the company has set up in the state. The other two are at Bowling Green State University in Wood County and Kettering Medical Center in Dayton.

Using the HHS-recommended testing model, Kroger Health performs approximately 250-330 tests per day. Kroger Health testing sites use anterior nares or mid-turbinate nasal swab tests that are designed to increase safety. Patients remain in their cars throughout the testing process, which is completed in just a few minutes using self-administered test kits.

Click here for more information.

