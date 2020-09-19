Kroger, fairgrounds provide drive-through flu shot service

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Fall is just days away, and this year, pharmacists are making sure Ohioans get their flu shots, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and in efforts to keep people healthy.

The Ohio State Fairgrounds and Expo Center expanded their flu shot services Saturday through their flu shot program.

The program is focusing on providing a safer, faster, and simpler way for others to get their flu shots through a drive-through service and providing a touchless in-store appointment.

The hope is for more Ohioans to get their shots without the anxiety of going inside offices or buildings and to cater toward the elderly, who are at higher risk of contacting COVID-19.

“Some of the symptoms between the flu and COVID are similar, so getting protected from the flu are going to help diagnose thinigs better if you do get a COVID infection,” said Steve Burson, health and wellness merchandiser for Kroger, which is providing the shots.

Burson said any further drive-through flu shot services will be determined by Saturday’s turnout.