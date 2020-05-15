Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio update: 26,954 confirmed cases, 1,581 dead due to COVID-19

Kroger ends “hero pay,” announces “thank you pay” for associates

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The $2 an hour raise Kroger was paying employees through the COVID-19 pandemic will come to an end this Sunday.

However, the grocery chain announced Sunday it will be paying qualified associates up to an additional $400 in “Thank You Pay” over the next month.

The $2 an hour raise was instituted in late March and was paid to all hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy, and call center employees.

The “Thank You Pay” bonuses will be paid to all hourly full-time and part-time frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy, and call center associates in two installments.

For full-time employees, the payment is $400, while part-time employees will receive $200, which will be paid out in two installments, one each on May 30 and June 18.

“As the country moves toward reopening, we will continue to safeguard our associates’ health and well-being and recognize their work,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO in a statement. “At the same time, we will continue running a sustainable business that provides steady employment and opportunities to learn and grow for over half a million associates.”

In addition to the $2 an hour raise and the “Thank You Pay” bonus, employees were also given a bonus — $300 for full-time employees, $150 for part-time employees — which was paid out in the beginning of April.

Coronavirus in Ohio resources:

