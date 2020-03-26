Kroger employee at Morse Road location tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Kroger employee at the Morse Road location has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement from the company.

“We’ve been informed by an associate at our Morse Road store that they were tested positive for COVID-19,” a spokesperson for the grocery chain said in a statement sent to NBC4. “We are supporting them and wish them all the best in their recovery. Upon learning of this case, we followed all sanitation and cleaning procedures as recommended by the CDC, communicated with and supported our store team. We will continue to follow guidance from local, state and federal agencies, including the CDC and other health organizations.”

As of Thursday, there are 867 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio, 223 hospitalizations, and 15 deaths.