Breaking News
Licking County hit hard by flooding, some Heath residents told to evacuate
Closings and Delays
Oakthorpe Church

Kroger announces special hours for senior, at-risk shoppers

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
kroger_321491

Hotline covid category

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Kroger stores in Ohio will offer special shopping hours for seniors and those at high risk of contracting the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Beginning Monday, March 23, Kroger will dedicate the first hour of shopping — 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. — to people 60-years-old or older and to those who the CDC defines as “high-risk.”

The hours will be held Mondays through Thursdays.

The supermarket will also adjust their closing times to 9 p.m. where applicable. Initially, Kroger announced a 10 p.m. closing time. This change will give store employees more time to clean and restock shelves.

The 9 p.m. closing time takes effect Saturday, March 21.

This new closing time also applies to pharmacies located within the stores. Their opening and weekend hours will vary by location.

“The early closure will provide our associates the ability to safely and efficiently clean equipment and shelving and replenish product,” said Amy McCormick, corporate affairs manager, The Kroger Co. of Columbus. “We want to thank all of our customers for their cooperation as we make changes to ensure as many people as possible get the food and supplies they need.”

The company announced Thursday that it was looking to add up to 10,000 associates in Ohio during the temporary shutdown.

The supermarket chain joins a list of retailers nationwide that are allotting certain times of the day for seniors and other at-risk customers to shop.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools