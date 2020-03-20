Kroger announces special hours for senior, at-risk shoppers

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Kroger stores in Ohio will offer special shopping hours for seniors and those at high risk of contracting the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Beginning Monday, March 23, Kroger will dedicate the first hour of shopping — 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. — to people 60-years-old or older and to those who the CDC defines as “high-risk.”

The hours will be held Mondays through Thursdays.

The supermarket will also adjust their closing times to 9 p.m. where applicable. Initially, Kroger announced a 10 p.m. closing time. This change will give store employees more time to clean and restock shelves.

The 9 p.m. closing time takes effect Saturday, March 21.

This new closing time also applies to pharmacies located within the stores. Their opening and weekend hours will vary by location.

“The early closure will provide our associates the ability to safely and efficiently clean equipment and shelving and replenish product,” said Amy McCormick, corporate affairs manager, The Kroger Co. of Columbus. “We want to thank all of our customers for their cooperation as we make changes to ensure as many people as possible get the food and supplies they need.”

The company announced Thursday that it was looking to add up to 10,000 associates in Ohio during the temporary shutdown.

The supermarket chain joins a list of retailers nationwide that are allotting certain times of the day for seniors and other at-risk customers to shop.