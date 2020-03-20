Komen Columbus Race for the Cure postponed

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Komen Columbus Race for the Cure has announced it will be postponing the race due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement was made Friday, and no new date was set.

Race officials released the following statement:

Susan G. Komen® Columbus takes the health and safety of our participants, supporters, volunteers, staff, and the patients and survivors we serve very seriously. As a result, we have made the hard decision to postpone the 2020 Komen Columbus Race for the Cure. A new date will be announced soon. Komen Columbus is grateful for the leadership of local and statewide officials during this time. As an organization committed to public health, we fully support the directives being made as they work to safeguard the health of our citizens. And we are proud to do our part in joining the community’s effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The race was scheduled for May 16.