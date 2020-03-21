Knox County reports first confirmed case of COVID-19 coronavirus

UPDATE 3/20: There are now 169 confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Ohio. The first Ohioan to die of the virus was identified as Mark Wagoner Sr. of Lucas County.

—

KNOX COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A 28-year-old woman is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 coronavirus in Knox County.

The Knox County Health Commissioner said the woman works in Franklin County and was tested at a drive-thru clinic in Franklin County.

According to Health Commissioner Julie Miller, the woman had no travel history or no known contact with a positive case, leading the county to attribute the case to community spread.

Miller said an investigation is underway to identify and notify close contacts of the woman. Those contacts will be assessed for symptoms and then instructed to quarantine in their homes for two weeks while self-monitoring for symptoms under the supervision of local public health officials.

On Friday, the Ohio Department of Health confirmed 169 cases of the virus in the state with one death. The confirmed cases did not include the Knox County case, nor did it include a Licking County case announced Friday afternoon. Of the 169 cases confirmed by the state, 39 people are hospitalized.

An East Knox Local Schools teacher tested positive for the COVID-19 virus earlier this week, but officials did not release the patient’s county of residence.

Miller said anyone who feels sick and is symptomatic should stay home and call their healthcare provider first. She noted COVID-19 symptoms are similar to the common cold or flu, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle pain or fatigue. Therefore, calling ahead to their healthcare provider is essential to determine what steps should be taken next and to avoid unnecessary exposure to other patients in the provider’s office.

On Wednesday, Knox Public Health opened a call line for local residents with medical questions related to COVID-19. The call-line is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Miller said she was pleased with the 250 calls that were received over three days. Now with a positive case in the county, she expects the call-line to be busy next week