Knox County drops to orange, most of central Ohio stays red in latest advisory map

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More counties continue to drop from being red (level 3) in the latest Ohio coronavirus advisory map.
In the latest map released Thursday, a total of 21 counties are orange (level 2), with 66 being red. Meigs County is the lone yellow (level 1) in the state this week.
The orange counties include:
- Wayne
- Van Wert
- Mercer
- Darke
- Preble
- Putnam
- Allen
- Auglaize
- Shelby
- Adams
- Holmes
- Knox
- Hocking
- Vinton
- Gallia
- Harrison
- Guernsey
- Morgan
- Noble
- Monroe
It is noted that Holmes County moved back into orange this week, after being yellow in the March 4 map.