Knox County drops to orange, most of central Ohio stays red in latest advisory map

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More counties continue to drop from being red (level 3) in the latest Ohio coronavirus advisory map.

In the latest map released Thursday, a total of 21 counties are orange (level 2), with 66 being red. Meigs County is the lone yellow (level 1) in the state this week.

The orange counties include:

Wayne

Van Wert

Mercer

Darke

Preble

Putnam

Allen

Auglaize

Shelby

Adams

Holmes

Knox

Hocking

Vinton

Gallia

Harrison

Guernsey

Morgan

Noble

Monroe

It is noted that Holmes County moved back into orange this week, after being yellow in the March 4 map.