(WJW) – Occupational Safety and Health, or OSHA, announced Thursday the guidelines that would require businesses with 100 employees or more to require everyone to be vaccinated or tested.
Shortly after the announcement, OSHA leaders had a news conference with the media about the policy.
Here are the key takeaways:
- The policy is officially in place as of Friday. That’s when it will publish in the Federal Register.
- It is an Emergency Temporary Standard (EST) that will be effective immediately
- It is falling under OSHA as a workplace safety hazard
- 30 days from Nov. 5, affected businesses are required to have a policy in place for the guidelines
- 60 days from Nov. 5, any worker who is not vaccinated will be required to be tested
- Starting Jan. 4, employees who are not vaccinated will be required to wear a mask and be tested at least once a week
- The policy says employers must give employees paid time off to be vaccinated and for any side effects
- Employers do not have to pay for testing
- OSHA will consider extending the rule to small companies
- Senior administration officials say the rules will preempt any state laws or orders that ban masks or vaccinations, testing or masks
- OSHA said companies that fail to comply could face penalties of nearly $14,000 per violation
- Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and 23 other attorneys general sent President Joe Biden a letter on Sept. 16 promising legal action
The new requirements were first previewed by Biden in September.
They apply to about 84 million workers at medium and large businesses, although it is not clear how many of those employees are unvaccinated.
You can read the policy by following this link.