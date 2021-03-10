‘It’s all about serving people’: An ICU nurse shares his experience on the frontline fight against COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Tuesday marked the one-year anniversary of COVID-19 arriving in Ohio. Twelve months later, the lives of people across the world have changed forever.

From wearing masks, students learning virtually, and businesses shutting their doors, some for good, no group of people have been affected by the pandemic more than those facing it on the front lines.

“I put the phone on speaker and their family member was at least able to hear them and communicate with them some, and pray with them,” explains Chris Cline, an ICU nurse at Grand Medical Center. “Their family member was on a ventilator and wasn’t able to communicate.”

Working in the ICU, Cline has seen the pandemic’s worst outcomes every single day. It’s for those brief moments of peace for a patient’s family in despair that he works for tirelessly.

“That to me is kind of why we do it. It’s all about serving people and helping the community,” says Cline.

Dozens of other heart-breaking moments rushed to mind as he reflected on the past year.

“You’re working close with patients and patients’ families and trying to explain to them, you know, what’s going on and families aren’t allowed in the hospital,” Cline describes. “They’re saying, so what are we waiting on? And how do you answer that question when you don’t know the answer to it? That’s the difficult part?”

Though nothing is more difficult that trying to comfort a family knowing their loved won’t isn’t going to have a good outcome.

“Yeah. That’s difficult. Because I think a lot of times, we knew we were doing everything, but that writing was kind of on the wall. It’s difficult to communicate that you just have to be optimistic and supportive,” admits Cline.

The last 12-months have also brought moments of inspiration, however.

“Seeing those people really get better and get out of the hospital and get back to their families, it’s just been awesome,” says Cline.

And as progress continues with the vaccine, for Cline the COVID-19 rollercoaster appears to now be in descent.

Leaving behind the memory of the many lives lost, and a last impacting on those on the front lines.

“You work your stretch of days then you take some time off and try to step away from everything to re-adjust. And mentally get your mind right to go back next week and do it all again,” says Cline. “It’s changed the world, it’s changed healthcare, it’s changed everything.”