Interactive map: Columbus among ZIP Codes with most coronavirus cases

Coronavirus

Area near Ohio State campus at No. 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – If your address ends with ZIP Code 43201, you live in Ohio’s most affected place with coronavirus outside a state prison.

That ZIP, just east of The Ohio State University campus in a large swath of northern Columbus, has reported the second-most COVID-19 cases in Ohio, according to ZIP Code data newly published by the Ohio Department of Health.

Ohio’s top ZIP for coronavirus as of Tuesday is Marion County’s 43302, with 4,138 reported cases. 1,980 (48%) of those cases, however, are from inmates at Marion Correctional Institution and adjacent North Central Correction Complex, according to data as of Tuesday from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

The second-highest ZIP is Columbus’s 43201, with 3,115 cases. However, the “Unknown” category bests it with 4,095 cases.

Use the interactive map below to search ZIP Codes. Note: For privacy reasons, Ohio does not release data for ZIP Codes with fewer than 100 people or fewer than five cases. Health advisory levels for each ZIP are the levels of that ZIP’s main county.

The map above will be permanently located on NBC4’s coronavirus page in a slideshow of coronavirus visualizations. It will be updated every weekday.

Of the top 10 ZIPs that have reported cases, seven are fully or partially in Franklin County, including 43146 in rural Orient. That ZIP, however, includes Pickaway Correctional Institution and the adjected Correctional Reception Center.

Those two facilities have reported 2,013 cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, making up 71% of the ZIP Code’s 2,845 cases.

Ohio’s top ZIP Codes with most COVID-19 cases

RankZIP CodeCasesPopulationPrimary municipality and county
1433024,13854,023Marion, Marion
2Unknown4,095
3432013,11533,455Columbus, Franklin
4431462,84512,275Orient, Pickaway
5430682,68855,225Reynoldsburg, Franklin
6432292,68753,693Columbus, Franklin
7432282,43854,362Columbus, Franklin
8450112,33171,451Hamilton, Butler
9430262,29062,169Hilliard, Franklin
10431232,25065,442Grove City, Franklin
*As of Tuesday, Nov. 24; Population according to 2010 U.S. Census.

Along with the ZIP Code map, NBC4 will publish every weekday the interactive table below of the map data. Users can sort by categories such as cases, population and cases per 1,000 residents, and they can also search for a municipality or county.

Of the top 10 Ohio ZIPs with the most cases per 1,000 residents, only one is in Central Ohio, ZIP Code 43146, which, again, includes the state prison facilities in Pickaway County.

Ohio’s top ZIP Codes with most COVID-19 cases per 1,000 residents

RankZIP CodeCasesPer 1,000 residentsPopulationPrimary municipality and county
14468794341.82275Walnut Creek, Holmes
2431462,845231.7712,275Orient, Pickaway
34461032200160Berlin, Holmes
44345651175.26291Put-in-Bay, Ottawa
54589914127.27110Wren, Van Wert
645853156123.421,264Kalida, Putnam
74587678110.64705Ottoville, Putnam
84535011103.77106North Star, Darke
94465914102.94136Mount Eaton, Wayne
104355314100.72139Pettisville, Fulton
*As of Tuesday, Nov. 24; Population according to 2010 U.S. Census.

The state’s dashboard allows users to filter the data by type of case (confirmed or probable); time period (cumulative, last two weeks or last 30 days); and choose to show total cases or cases per 100,000 residents.

Coronavirus in Ohio resources:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools