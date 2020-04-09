Increased cleaning at Franklin County Courthouse after employee diagnosed with coronavirus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin county has been using an increased cleaning schedule at the courthouse.

The extra cleaning comes after an employee at the Franklin County Common Please Courthouse Domestic Relations Division and Juvenile Branch was diagnosed with coronavirus.

The building itself is cleaned every night and high traffic areas, like the lobby, are wiped down throughout the day. A thorough deep cleaning happens on the weekends with the most recent one happening just a few days ago.

The employee was not publicly accessible and she only had contact with three other people. All of them are quarantined. The other employees did not develop symptoms.

The court issued the following statement:

Franklin County Public Facilities Management (PFM) has made numerous changes since the outbreak of Covid19 was found in Ohio March 9:

We did a thorough review with Franklin County Public Health to make sure we had the best cleaning procedures in place. (the best cleaners, methods and frequency)

We have increased both the amount of daily cleanings and number of deep cleanings.

The entire courthouse is cleaned every night and high traffic areas like the lobbies and restrooms are wiped down repeatedly throughout the day.

The courthouse is also given a thorough cleaning in the entire building, including furniture, floors, etc. on weekends.; the courthouse just underwent their second deep cleaning this past weekend.

It is important to note that special accommodations have to be given to the courts, which – unlike most county buildings – are still accessible to the public. This is why they are cleaned by night, so as not to interrupt court proceedings in the day.

Knowing the courts have that limitation PFM also provided the courts with a variety of products so they can use them at any point in the day to supplement cleanings. The products provided include: Bleach wipes Disinfectants Gloves (these are, however, in limited supply) Hand sanitizers



Court officials did make PFM aware that there were concerns about crumbs being left in a chair and a smudge on a glass at one point. So extra steps were added to make sure areas were not being missed:

County employees do a spot check every morning of the night crew’s work.

Goodwill – who had just taken over the cleaning contract March 1 – has since also added a daily check list for their staff and provided extra supervision over night to ensure those cleanings are done properly.

The welfare and safety of our public and staff are our biggest concerns