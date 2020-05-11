Incoming freshmen facing tough decisions as colleges mull reopening

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Many universities across the country have yet to decide if classes will resume in person on campus this fall.

Locally, Otterbein was one of the first to announce its campus will open. But for thousands of high school seniors, this period of not knowing is causing anxiety and confusion.

Some students are taking matters into their own hands as they approach what is supposed to be an exciting time in their lives.

Campus is empty, and there is a possibility it will stay this way for a while.

But high school seniors heading into their first year of college want that on-campus experience. Now they are facing a tough decision.

“If they’re going to be online, I would rather be online at a school that’s a lot cheaper,” said Tom Woodford, college counselor with Hilliard Darby.

Some students are taking gap years, while others, like Eli Suarez, are so eager to go to college, they don’t care what life will look like.

“This is just something I’ve been wanting to do for so long,” said Suarez.

According to Dr. Nyama McCarthy-Brown, a dance professor at Ohio State University, as educators, they also are having to make tough decisions while they’re in limbo.

“You’re going to have to prepare two classes,” she said. “You have to prepare to go back to class and an online space.”

But it’s not just the freshman class impacted by COVID-19.

“I had this plan of finishing out my college career, graduating, and moving on in the world,” said college senior Danny Logan.

Logan looked at the world right now and realized he needed to reevaluate. Instead of looking for work, he decided to get his masters.

“It was not on my list,” he said. “I was thinking, maybe a couple years down the line, I would return to get an MBA.”

And for professors like McCarthy-Brown, she knows any decision will be in everyone’s best interest, but for some majors, especially dance, it won’t be easy.

“I think when you spend your day on a screen, the last thing you want to do is go back into the screen for your physical and human contact,” she said.

According to Woodford, a lot of students who may have not been accepted to certain schools before this are now seeing acceptance letters and even scholarships.

He said this is because these universities not only are losing funding, but losing students.