You can count on us: New message of support for the African American community

COLUMBUS (WCMH) —NBC4 is partnering with The African American Male Wellness Initiative (AAWALK) and The National Center for Urban Solutions (NCUS) to share a message of support for the African American community.

In this uncertain time, it’s important for families, churches, businesses, and truly everyone in the community to hear messages of hope. This video, produced by the NCUS, aims to spread encouragement. The groups and individuals involved simply want people to know, “You can count on us.”

In addition, AAWALK has also set up an information line at NCUS at 614-857-1811 for available resources.

About The National Center for Urban Solutions

Founded in 1993 by John H. Gregory, The National Center for Urban Solutions (NCUS) has served the urban community for over 20 years moving individuals mired in the negative impacts of urban poverty to socioeconomic self-sufficiency. Driven by our NCUS model, we have built a national reputation through our “Out of the box” grassroots philosophy. NCUS award winning programs have been recognized locally by the City of Columbus, Nationally by the White House under former Presidents Bill Clinton and George Bush, and by The Department of Labor and HUD as Best Practice Model.

NCUS core competencies focus on workforce development, education and health & wellness. Through our innovative result driven programs, we have moved over 13,000 individuals off public assistance, Up-skilled thousands of African American men to high demand employment and enrolled hundreds of urban youth to obtain their high school diploma. Annually, we engage over 50,000 individuals improving the health disparities affecting African American Men in 12 U.S cities ( Charlotte, Atlanta, DC ).

NCUS management team has over 30 years professional Experience in Human Resources, K-12 Education, Training and Development, Sales and Workforce Development. Driven by our fearless President, We believe in what we say we do!

About the National African American Male Wellness Initiative

The National African American Male Wellness Initiative was established in 2004 to begin the process of empowering men to understand through prevention one can live longer. The awareness campaign is the largest Wellness Initiative of its kind in Central Ohio and has expanded to Mahoning Valley, Toledo, Cincinnati, and Cleveland. The Wellness Initiative has provided thousands of residents free Health Screenings across the state of Ohio, resulting in recognition from President Obama and also by having August declared as African American Male Wellness Month by Governor John Kasich.