Worthington asks for show of support for refuse collectors

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH)– Home refuse collectors are busier than ever as people are home all day during the stay home order due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Worthington is one of many neighborhoods asking residents to show their appreciation for these essential workers.
The city posted this message to their Facebook page ahead of trash pickup day Friday:
So many of us are home, getting deliveries and make more trash, more recycling and more yard waste than ever. Our refuse collectors are working hard to pick up almost three times the normal amount of trash while placing themselves at risk. If you’d like to show your appreciation, let’s get out and give them a message of thanks on our driveways and sidewalks tomorrow!City of Worthington Government on Facebook