With COVID-19 cases rising, experts urge toned-down Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The latest surge in COVID-19 cases is coming as Thanksgiving is just about two weeks away.

As doctors have been saying for the last several weeks and months, people are discouraged from having large holiday gatherings.

“This year, you really have to ask yourself, ‘Is it worth the risk for somebody to have a bad outcome from contracting COVID-19,’” said Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, an infectious disease expert with OhioHealth.

Gastaldo recommends the holiday only be celebrated in person with those who live under the same roof. If people decide to get together with others, he recommends that be limited to one other household.

“People focus on the number 10, but really the bigger thing to focus on is how many different households and what does the physical distancing look like,” he said.

For gatherings with those from other households, Gastaldo offers several pieces of advice.

He suggests proper distancing, having food on a separate table and only having one person get it at a time, and encouraging mask wearing at all times with the only exception being eating.

“If the decision is made that you want to get together and have other people from other households into your household, that is a risker proposition, but then you really have to have COVID-19 mitigation strategies in place,” he said. “Things can be done in a COVID-safe way, but operationally, it’s a really big lift to get in the details and figure out what that looks like.”

Some people have decided to change their Thanksgiving plans over coronavirus concerns. Sadie Lankenau usually gets together with 15 to 20 other family members for Thanksgiving. This year she’ll only be with her parents and grandparents.

“With the numbers going up and wanting to keep them safe, we don’t want to do anything that’s going to put my grandparents in danger,” she said.